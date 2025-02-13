Laterras R. Whitfield: Transforming pain into purpose, inspiring with his "Dear Future Wifey" podcast Laterras R. Whitfield, a divorced storyteller, turned his pain into purpose by launching a podcast that now reaches millions. With faith as his foundation and healing as his mission, he focuses on relationships in every "Dear Future Wifey" episode. An Emmy-nominated filmmaker, speaker, and author, Whitfield proves that the hardest endings can lead to powerful new beginnings. His podcast, initially started as a personal journal, has inspired many to believe in love and healing, even amidst the challenges of modern dating.