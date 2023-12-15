Watch CBS News

Last day to donate coats for One Warm Coat Drive

As the weather gets colder in the coming months, a warm coat makes all the difference in the world. Today is the last day to donate new or gently used coats and other winter gear for our One Warm Coat Drive!
