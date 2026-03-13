Landmark trial tests liability for social media addiction A landmark trial opened in Los Angeles examining whether social media platforms can be held liable for addiction‑related mental health harms. Attorneys for the plaintiff argued that major tech companies designed their platforms to hook young users, while the defense countered that personal and family factors played a larger role. Jurors will decide whether product design makes the companies legally responsible. Other platforms have also faced similar lawsuits, and the outcome could influence thousands of cases nationwide.