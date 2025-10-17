KISS guitarist Ace Frehley remembered by fans after death at 74 Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and a founding member of KISS, has died at the age of 74. Fans in North Texas are remembering his legacy, with many sharing stories of his talent, charisma, and the personal connection he made with audiences. One fan recalled how Frehley made everyone feel like a friend, even upon first meeting. Despite his fame, he remained approachable and left behind a powerful body of work that continues to inspire.