Keith Urban, Blake Shelton launch “The Road” music series featuring North Texas artist Billie Jo Jones "I've done several other music, singing competitions, TV shows, and this one is hands down going to be something really remarkable," Billie Jo Jones said. "This show, you get to see behind the scenes, you get to see us on the tour bus. You get to see us freaking out backstage, crying. You know, all the things that happened on the show. There's a lot of drama. Like good drama. There's a lot of drama."