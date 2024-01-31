Watch CBS News

Keith Lee gives local restaurants high reviews

TikTok food critic, Keith Lee has millions of followers and his latest trip is in Dallas! He's been traveling around North Texas and recently gave high reviews for Halal Fusionz in Farmers Branch and Hutchins BBQ in McKinney.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.