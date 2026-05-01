Jury instructions set in Tanner Horner case over Athena Strand’s death In a brief hearing lasting less than an hour, the judge and attorneys finalized the instructions jurors will use when deliberations begin next week in the capital murder case against Tanner Horner, charged in the death of 7‑year‑old Athena Strand. The instructions outline the legal questions jurors must consider in this death‑penalty trial, including whether Horner poses a future danger. No witnesses were called today as the court focused solely on preparing the roadmap for the jury’s decision.