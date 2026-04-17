Jury gets day off after graphic evidence in Athena Strand capital murder trial Jurors in the capital murder trial of Tanner Horner were given the day off after sitting through hours of disturbing video and audio on Thursday showing the abduction and assault of 7‑year‑old Athena Strand. Horner has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering the Wise County girl and faces the death penalty. While the jury was excused Friday, the judge and attorneys continued working in court. The defense is expected to begin presenting its case Monday and Tuesday.