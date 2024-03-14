Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit against Jerry Jones Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is avoiding a little bit of legal trouble tied to a woman that claims she is the billionaire's daughter. Two years ago, 27-year-old Alexandra Davis filed a paternity lawsuit against Jones. Later, she filed a defamation lawsuit with allegations that Jones and his lawyers made plans to discredit her character. Well, the judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit, saying that Davis did not prove that Jones acted with malice. The paternity lawsuit, though, is still moving forward.