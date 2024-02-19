Jason Kelce to send luchador mask back to North Texas teen after going viral at Super Bowl LVIII A North Texas teen shared a special moment with Jason Kelce who plays for the Eagles and is the brother of Travis Kelce. A video shows Jason Kelce and 14-year-old Elijah Smith hanging out in Vegas. Kelce is wearing a luchador mask with the Chief's logo. The teen says he let Kelce put on the mask at the Super Bowl after part, but Kelce left before he could get the mask back. The videos went viral on social media and tonight we've learned Jason Kelce Facetimed with Elijah and is working on sending back the mask. Elijah says the mask has become a good luck charm for him and the Chiefs.