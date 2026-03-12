Iran's new Supereme Leader says Strait or Hormuz will remain closed Before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, an average of 100 vessels per day would safely traverse the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, only one or two ships crossed the narrow waterway, according to MarineTraffic, a ship tracking website. Reopening the strait, which ordinarily handles some 20% of daily global oil shipments, is widely viewed as essential to bringing down the soaring energy prices caused by the Iran war.