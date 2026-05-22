Investigators determine two shootings involving Fort Worth officers aren't connected
Police first suspected two weekend shootings in Fort Worth were connected, but now say they were separate incidents. In one case, officers responding to multiple gunfire reports shot a man who police say pointed a gun at them. Edited body camera video shows officers approaching a vehicle before shots were fired, and a weapon was found nearby. The second shooting is still under investigation, but police say there is no evidence linking the two events.