Illinois voters move to remove Trump from ballot Illinois is adding itself to the list of states where people are trying to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot. A group of voters asked the State Board of Elections to take Trump off the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment's insurrection ban. The group wants Trump barred from appearing on the primary and general election ballots because of his role in the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.