ICE agents deployed at U.S. airports after Trump’s directive to help TSA ICE agents were photographed on Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. They are also expected at Pittsburgh International Airport, CBS Pittsburgh reported, while New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports said ICE officers would also be supporting their TSA operations, according to the Associated Press.