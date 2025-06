“I Got the Time” with Briana Aldridge – CBS Sports Texas It’s a big week in sports! Cooper Flagg is bringing fresh energy to the Mavericks as the No. 1 overall pick, while Yang Hansen’s emotional draft moment with Portland turned heads across the league. And over in Cowboys country, Solomon Thomas is already making headlines—off the field with a proposal and Broadway debut, and on the field as he gears up for training camp.