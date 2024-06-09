How will Biden's executive order restricting asylum work? President Joe Biden issues an executive order restricting asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border. Congressman Colin Allred criticizes Sen. Ted Cruz after the Senator introduced a bill that would protect IVF access. Two Democratic State House members from Dallas tell political reporter Jack Fink they think they can keep Gov. Abbott and conservatives from passing a school choice bill next year. And Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia sits down with Doug Dunbar to discuss his recent contract restructuring, and why he believes it could be his last.