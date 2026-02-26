Hotels turn rooms into shoppable showrooms as brands court travelers More hotels are teaming up with major retailers to turn guest rooms into curated, shoppable spaces. At Hotel Anna & Bell, entire suites are outfitted with Anthropologie Home products—from the bed and lighting to the wallpaper—allowing guests to experience the items in use and buy anything they see. The approach blends boutique‑hotel comfort with retail discovery, giving brands a new way to reach customers and giving travelers an immersive, design‑driven stay.