Watch CBS News

Hot Dog! Portillo's opens a restaurant in Allen

A new Portillo's is opening in Allen. You can find it just to the south of the Allen Premium Outlets. The company is also expected to launch chains in Denton, Arlington and Fort Worth. There's already a location in The Colony.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.