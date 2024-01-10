Watch CBS News

Honoring Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

Tributes continue to pour in for former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson after she died at 89 years old. Her casket will be driven down to Austin for a graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.
