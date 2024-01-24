Watch CBS News

Honoring CBS News legend Charles Osgood

We want to honor a legend of CBS News. You may have known him from the beloved show "Sunday Mornings." Charles Osgood, who has worked at this news organization for almost 50 years, has died at the age of 91.
