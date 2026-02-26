Watch CBS News

Hillary Clinton questioned in closed‑door Epstein records probe

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spent the day answering questions under oath before the House Oversight Committee, which is examining documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Her appearance in Chappaqua came ahead of former President Bill Clinton’s scheduled deposition on Friday. At the same time, lawmakers are raising new concerns about whether materials related to allegations involving President Trump are missing from the records.
