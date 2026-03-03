High‑stakes Texas Senate primaries head toward final hours with both parties on edge Texas’ U.S. Senate primaries are drawing intense attention as polls near closing. Jasmine Crockett, who entered the race 85 days ago after leaving her House seat, is holding her election‑night event in Dallas as she faces state Rep. James Talarico in a competitive Democratic primary. On the Republican side, Sen. John Cornyn is seeking a fifth term but is widely expected to head into a runoff, with Attorney General Ken Paxton leading in recent polling and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt also in the race.