High pressure brings cooler, clearer weather in North Texas A large high‑pressure system moving across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles is pushing a cold front east, bringing North Texas cooler temperatures, north winds, and clearing skies over the next couple of days. Rain chances remain low, with no watches or warnings in effect. Clouds will thin tonight ahead of the spring‑forward time change, with sunrise shifting to 7:46 a.m. and sunset to around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. More storm chances return later in the week, but the immediate forecast stays dry and calm.