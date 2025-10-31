Help your child adjust to the end of daylight saving time with these expert sleep tips With daylight saving time ending this weekend, sleep specialists at Children’s Health recommend gradually adjusting kids’ sleep schedules by having them go to bed 20 minutes later each night through Sunday. To support healthy sleep, experts emphasize creating a cool, dark, and quiet bedroom — and turning off electronics at least an hour before bedtime, since devices emit light and sound that disrupt rest, especially the blue light that interferes most with sleep.