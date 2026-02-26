Heart disease risk in women projected to surge by 2050 Nearly 60% of women in the U.S. could develop some form of cardiovascular disease by 2050, a sharp rise from the current 44%, according to new projections. Researchers warn the increase will be even more severe for Black women. The trend is being driven by rising rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, conditions that are also appearing more often in young girls and young women. Medical experts note that pregnancy can further elevate cardiovascular risk, underscoring the need for earlier prevention and awareness.