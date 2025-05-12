Watch CBS News

HB 4 addresses the future of the STAAR test

The HB 4 proposal would break the STAAR exam down to three shorter tests given throughout the school year. It still needs final passage before moving to the texas senate. That final vote is expected to happen Tuesday.
