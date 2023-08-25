Watch CBS News

Have fun with your pup at Mutt's Canine Cantina

You can bring your dogs to Mutt's Canine Cantina for food and friends. It's an off-leash, membership-based dog park where you can come out and have a beer, eat some great food and just hang out with like-minded people.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.