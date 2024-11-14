Watch CBS News

Haas Moto Museum back open in Dallas

Bobby Haas made a living as an investor and photographer, but at 64-years-old he took his first motorcycle ride. His new hobby quickly became his new passion: to collect what he calls "The most stunning exhibition of motorcycle artistry anywhere."
