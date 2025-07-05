Guadalupe River flooding triggers massive rescue operation in Central Texas A wave of destruction has swept through the Texas Hill Country after the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks early on Independence Day, devastating nearby communities and campgrounds. Rescue operations continue as many remain unaccounted for, and the area has become a central hub for emergency response teams. The scale of loss and ongoing search efforts have left the region reeling, with heartbreak and uncertainty hanging heavy over Kerrville and surrounding towns.