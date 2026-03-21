Grand jury declines to indict woman linked to 1991 Arlington cold case A Tarrant County grand jury has declined to indict a woman Arlington police identified as a suspect in the 1991 killing of Cynthia Gonzalez. The decades‑old case drew renewed attention last year when detectives partnered with UT Arlington criminology students to re‑examine evidence and develop new leads. That work helped point investigators toward a potential suspect, but prosecutors say there was not enough evidence to move forward with charges.