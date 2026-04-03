Government program gives artists $350 a week to focus on their craft A new government‑funded program is giving artists a basic income of about $350 a week with no strings attached, allowing them to focus on creating rather than scrambling for gigs. The initiative, the first of its kind in the world, supports 2,000 artists, though more than 8,000 remain on the waiting list. Supporters say the payments help artists build sustainable careers and strengthen cultural life, even if getting selected can feel like winning a lottery.