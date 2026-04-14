Giant titanosaur draws crowds inside U.K. cathedral to boost preservation efforts A full‑scale titanosaur replica — nearly 20 feet tall and stretching about 120 feet long — is drawing crowds inside a centuries‑old cathedral in the U.K. The towering dinosaur installation has even inspired playful reactions from church leaders, who joked about sharing its “technological aptitude.” Organizers hope the exhibit will attract tens of thousands of visitors and raise money to help maintain the historic structure.