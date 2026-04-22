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Gas war in Kaufman County draws long lines as prices drop below $2

Gas prices are holding steady nationwide at an average of $4.02 a gallon, while drivers in Dallas County are paying about $3.52 and those in Tarrant County around $3.49. But in Kaufman County, an apparent price war between an H‑E‑B and a BJ’s Wholesale Club pushed gas below $2 a gallon — sparking long lines and plenty of disbelief. Drivers said word spread quickly on social media, and many rushed to fill up once they confirmed the unusually low price was real.
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