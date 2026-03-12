Gas prices climb in North Texas despite federal moves to ease pressure Global tensions and worries about the conflict with Iran pushed Brent crude back above $100 a barrel, adding pressure to U.S. markets after another down day for stocks. The administration says it’s taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil in hopes of stabilizing prices, even after announcing a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve earlier in the week. But gas prices continue to rise. In North Texas, the average for regular unleaded is now $3.47 a gallon — higher than the statewide average of $3.26 and roughly 40 cents more than this time last week.