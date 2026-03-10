Gas and travel costs expected to rise as war in Iran drives up jet fuel prices House Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed concerns about the political fallout of rising gas prices, calling the spike temporary and tied to the ongoing war in Iran. Economists warn Americans could soon see higher everyday costs, including airfare, groceries and energy bills, as jet fuel prices surged 50% during the first week of the conflict. Travel experts say airline ticket prices could rise 5–7% within days as carriers adjust schedules, with hotel and rental car prices also expected to climb.