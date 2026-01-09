Galveston man arrested after allegedly posing as ICE agent during fake traffic stop A man in Galveston has been arrested after allegedly posing as an ICE agent and conducting a fraudulent traffic stop. Video from November 9 shows him refusing to provide a name or badge number as community members confronted him. Police say he searched a driver’s car with a flashlight despite having no authority. Witnesses told officers they grew suspicious because he had no police vehicle and his uniform didn’t look legitimate.