Watch CBS News

Fun in the snow in North Texas

Viewers have been sending snow videos, including kids playing and throwing snowballs in Colleyville, and a girl and her dog enjoying the snow in Argyle on her 12th birthday. The station encourages more submissions, as they enjoy sharing them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.