From small-town Maine to No. 1: Cooper Flagg’s full-circle draft moment Dallas Mavericks’ No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg hails from Newport, Maine — a town of just over 3,100 people — where he played his freshman year at Nokomis Regional High School. The school’s small gym, where he once led his team to a state championship, hosted one of his hometown watch parties as he made NBA Draft history. It was a full-circle moment for the tight-knit community that helped launch his rise.