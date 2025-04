Frisco family harassed with prank 911 calls after teen's murder The family of a 17-year-old high school student who was killed in a stabbing in Frisco is facing ongoing harassment, including prank 911 calls that have led to police responses at their homes. These incidents, known as "swatting," involve pranksters anonymously contacting 911 to harass the family. The harassment has put the family's safety at risk and could lead to criminal charges.