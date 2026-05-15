Frisco families sue daycare, alleging abuse caught on classroom video Two families in Frisco are suing a local daycare, alleging their children were abused and mistreated by caregivers in 2024. One family says they learned of the alleged abuse after an investigator reviewing classroom video for an unrelated incident saw caregivers slapping a child’s back and shoving another into a chair. The families say they filed the lawsuit to prevent other children from being harmed. CBS News Texas has not independently verified the videos.