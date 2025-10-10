Fort Worth tenants forced to evacuate unsafe apartment building with little notice Tenants at The Merc at Mercantile Place in Fort Worth are scrambling to move out after the building was deemed unsafe due to a major water leak and power outage. Residents were given just 24 hours to remove valuables and were told to leave their doors open to improve airflow — a move that left many feeling vulnerable. Leases were abruptly terminated, elevators are out of service, and tenants are packing up under stressful conditions, with some resorting to tossing belongings down stairwells.