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Fort Worth police launch drone program to speed response times

The Fort Worth Police Department is rolling out a new Drone as First Responder program designed to get eyes on emergency scenes faster and give officers real‑time situational awareness before they arrive. Police leadership says the technology has already proven effective in saving lives, protecting officers, and helping deliver justice more quickly. The department is beginning the initiative with two drones, with plans to expand as the program develops.
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