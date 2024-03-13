Fort Worth PD searching for suspects in smoke shop robbery Police are looking for two men after an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth. No one was hurt, but security cameras caught the scary situation. Police said it happened at a smoke shop on Randol Mill Road on the night of March 4. The armed men forced an employee and a customer who just happened to walk in after them to both lie face down on the floor. The suspects eventually left in that customer's car, with cash and merchandise. They have not been caught.