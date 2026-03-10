Fort Worth ISD to weigh future of historic Farrington Field The Fort Worth ISD school board is set to discuss the future of Farrington Field, the district’s oldest athletics facility, during a closed session on Tuesday. Board members will consider whether to sell or lease the area surrounding the 1939 stadium, which needs millions in repairs. It remains unclear how the ongoing TEA takeover could affect any potential deal. The board is also scheduled to review the district’s facilities master plan.