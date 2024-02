Fort Worth holds rescheduled 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday parade Monday Fort Worth will hold its 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr holiday parade honoring his enduring legacy of equality and justice. The event was rescheduled after icy weather late last month. Marching bands, colorful floats, and community groups are all set to step off at 11 a.m. Monday. They'll start at the Fort Worth Convention then head down Commerce to Sundance Square for a rally on the plaza.