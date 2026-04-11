Fort Worth first responders host sensory‑friendly Touch‑A‑Truck event Fort Worth first responders marked Autism Awareness Month with a special “Touch a Truck” event designed to be sensory‑friendly for children and families. The gathering allowed kids to explore police cars, fire trucks, SWAT vehicles, helicopters, and other emergency equipment in a calm, accessible environment. Organizers said the goal was to give children the chance to interact with the real versions of the vehicles they see in toys, books, and movies — helping build familiarity, comfort, and positive connections with first responders.