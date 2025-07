Former Congressman Colin Allred discusses his second run for U.S. Senate Former Congressman Colin Allred discusses why he is running for U.S. Senate again and his priorities. "I'm running for one reason, and that's to make sure the Texans know that I'm going to be on their side," said Allred. "I'm going to fight for them, to lower their costs, to stop corrupt politicians, quite honestly, like Ken Paxton, and John Cornyn from rigging the economy, you know, against working Texans."