"Forever chemicals" may accelerate aging in men, new research finds Exposure to PFAS “forever chemicals” may be accelerating biological aging in men in their 50s and early 60s, according to new research published in Frontiers in Aging. These chemicals linger in the body for years, and the study found the aging effect was far more pronounced in middle‑aged men than in women. The findings come as federal efforts to tighten PFAS regulations have been slowed or rolled back under the Trump administration. Researchers note that most American adults already worry their food and water may expose them to toxic chemicals.