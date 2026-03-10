"Food pharmacies" let doctors prescribe produce to fight chronic disease As the food‑as‑medicine movement grows, clinics are opening “food pharmacies” where doctors can prescribe fresh fruits and vegetables to help patients manage chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. In Washington, D.C., patients like Kim Liège — who has faced multiple heart attacks and other health issues — visit a monthly produce pantry inside their doctor’s office, receiving healthy foods as part of their treatment plan. The model aims to improve nutrition, reduce medical complications, and make healthy eating more accessible.