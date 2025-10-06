Flu cases rising in Texas: Baylor Scott & White doctor shares simple steps to stay healthy Dr. Deepika Kumaresan, a primary care physician for adults at Baylor Scott & White, joined Monday’s Eye on Your Health to discuss seasonal respiratory illnesses. She emphasized that RSV can be especially severe in vulnerable populations and urged viewers to get their flu shots promptly. Her advice for staying healthy included frequent handwashing, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.